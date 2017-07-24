Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Micah Stock In Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow At Williamstown

    Sarah LaDuke

Our next guest has made quite a splash on Broadway. He made his debut in 2014 in Terrance McNally’s It’s Only a Play starring Nathan Lane. For that role, Micah Stock was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. He was most recently seen on Broadway in last year’s revival of The Front Page also starring Nathan Lane plus John Goodman and John Slattery.

He is spending his summer in the Berkshires starring in not one, but two productions at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. He just finished up a run in Jason Kim's The Model American. Next up, he plays Tuzenbach in Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (as in Costco) - a contemporary adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters opening July 26th on the Nikos Stage.

Cristin Milioti In Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow At Williamstown

Cristin Milioti has had a cool and varied career split between TV, movies and theater over the past decade. Her breakout role came with Once, a Broadway production that won the Tony for Best Musical in 2012, earned her a Tony Nomination for Best Actress and won her a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Before that, she'd already had bit roles in The Sopranos30 Rock and Nurse Jackie. She played Leonardo DiCaprio's wife in The Wolf of Wall Street and became the ill-fated mom in How I Met Your Mother. Most recently, she appeared in David Bowie's off-Broadway musical Lazarus and in Season 2 on FX’s Fargo.

She is now playing Masha in Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow - a contemporary adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters opening July 26th on the Nikos Stage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Good Men Wanted At Powerhouse

By Jul 20, 2017
Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theatre’s second mainstage show this summer is Good Men Wanted. The new play is about women who - for varied reasons and to varied ends - disguised themselves as men to fight in the Civil War.

The drama punctuated by explosive dance sequences - choreographed by Ani Taj and set to contemporary pop music. They play is written by Kevin Armento and directed by Jaki Bradley who joins us.

Jayne Atkinson And Jessica Hecht In Sarah Ruhl's The Clean House At Williamstown

By Jul 21, 2017
Two-time Tony Award nominee Jayne Atkinson and Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht stars in Sarah Ruhl’s The Clean House, a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist. In the whimsical play, a physician (played by Jayne Atkinson) discovers that her sister (Jessica Hecht) and not her Brazilian cleaning woman has been cleaning her home.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival Main Stage Production is directed by Rebecca Taichman – who just won a Tony for directing the play, Indecent. The Clean House runs through July 29th.

Jayne Atkinson is best known on television for her long-running roles in 24Criminal Minds, and the current Netlix original series House of Cards. She made her Broadway debut in a revival production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons. Broadway credits also include The RainmakerOur TownEnchanted April and Blithe Spirit

Jessica Hecht has been on television in such shows as Friends, Seinfeld, Breaking Bad and The Good Wife. Hecht was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress for her role in A View From The Bridge on Broadway. Other recent productions include Harvey, Golde in Fiddler on the Roof, and she just finished a run in Arthur Miller’s The Price with Mark Ruffalo and Danny DeVito. 

Weston Playhouse Summer 2017 Season

By Jul 17, 2017
Vermont’s award-winning Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is having a blockbuster continuation of its 81st summer season, continuing its tradition of “celebrating the classics and nurturing the new.”

Next on the Main Stage is Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Lost In Yonkers. It is a heartfelt coming-of-age story by one of America’s greatest comic playwrights. Performances run July 20th to July 29th.

Meanwhile on Weston’s Other Stages is the Vermont Premiere of Tenderly – telling the story of beloved actress/singer Rosemary Clooney who delighted America for nearly five decades. The play is now open and runs through August 5th.

We welcome Susan Haefner, who originated the role of Rosemary Clooney in the premiere of the new musical Tenderly at Cincinnati Playhouse and is playing it in Weston; Davy Raphaely, who will play the lovable gangster uncle Louie in Lost in Yonkers in a Weston cast including Tony winner Elizabeth Franz; and Steve Stettler is the Producing Artistic Director at the Weston Playhouse.