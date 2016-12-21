Michael Meeropol, Son Of Rosenbergs, Seeks Presidential Proclamation

There is disgusting theme being bruited about from the Trump campaign that blames the difficulties of low income African Americans in numerous inner-city neighborhoods on the Democratic Party. Now I am no Democrat --- and I have not been averse to criticizing the policies of the Obama and (Bill) Clinton Administrations. However, the idea that poverty among African Americans and crime in African American neighborhoods is the fault of the Democratic Party, just because the Mayors of many of the cities where these concentrated populations of people of color in poverty are Democrats is totally false. Most of these cities have been starved for funds by State Legislatures and federal programs that would have reduced the economic hardships for these communities, the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, raising the minimum wage, rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure have been blocked by Republican governors and Congress.