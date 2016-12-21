Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Michael Meeropol, Son Of Rosenbergs, Seeks Presidential Proclamation

By 21 hours ago
Related Program: 
The Roundtable
  • Julius and Ethel Rosenberg
    Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, separated by heavy wire screen as they leave U.S. Court House after being found guilty by jury.
    wikipedia.org

Michael Meeropol is professor emeritus of Economics at Western New England University, and the co-author of Principles of Macroeconomics: Activist vs. Austerity Policies. He is also a long-time WAMC commentator. But the topic that brings Mike back to WAMC's studios today is his late parents: Ethel and Julius Rosenberg. Here in the waning days of the Obama administration, Mike Meeropol and his brother are working to exonerate their mother.

Tags: 
michael meeropol

Related Content

Michael Meeropol: How Will The Trump Victory Impact His Working Class Supporters

By Michael Meeropol Dec 2, 2016

November 8 was a shock. I believed that Trump’s misogyny, racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and basic dishonesty would lead to a rejection by a large majority. I have come to agree with Greg Palast and others that years of Republican strategies to suppress the votes of members of the Obama coalition paid off in some key states. Palast persuasively argues that the election was actually stolen. For details see: http://www.gregpalast.com/election-stolen-heres/

Michael Meeropol: Next President Needs To Take Bold Steps To Solve Pressing Economic Problems

By Michael Meeropol Nov 4, 2016

Have you ever heard of the economist Steve Keen?   In 2010 he received the largest number of first place votes for the “Revere Award in Economics.”   This award was created to identify the three economists whose writings most strongly warned of and anticipated the financial meltdown of 2008.  Listeners may recall that I have repeatedly referred to the work of Dean Baker who as early as 2002 wrote that the rise in housing prices had all the characteristics of an unsustainable bubble.  It turns out that Steve Keen had done similar writings and in fact “beat out” Baker for first place in the Revere Award.   (Baker garnered 3rd place, the financial expert Nouriel Roubini took 2nd).

Michael Meeropol: Must See TV - Nat Geo's "Year Of Living Dangerously"

By Michael Meeropol Oct 28, 2016

On October 30, the National Geographic Channel will broadcast the first episode of the second season of a series entitled Years of Living Dangerously.  The series explores the dangers of global warming and associated climate change.   The first episode, A Race Against Time, focuses two compelling stories:  the promise of solar energy in India and the political obstacles to wider use of solar energy in the U. S.

The Economy And The White House

President Barack Obama told world leaders at the United Nations today that the global economy needs to work better for all people, not just those at the top. The two major party presidential candidates have had plenty to say about the economy. Jobs, taxes and the future of Social Security will likely loom large as election day nears. 

Michael Meeropol: The Connection Between The Civil Rights Act And Trump’s Housing Discrimination

By Michael Meeropol Sep 2, 2016

There is disgusting theme being bruited about from the Trump campaign that blames the   difficulties of low income African Americans in numerous inner-city neighborhoods on the Democratic Party.   Now I am no Democrat --- and I have not been averse to criticizing the policies of the Obama and (Bill) Clinton Administrations.  However, the idea that poverty among African Americans and crime in African American neighborhoods is the fault of the Democratic Party, just because the Mayors of many of the cities where these concentrated populations of people of color in poverty are Democrats is totally false.   Most of these cities have been starved for funds by State Legislatures and federal programs that would have reduced the economic hardships for these communities, the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, raising the minimum wage, rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure have been blocked by Republican governors and Congress.