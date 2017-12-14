Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Mid-Hudson Is A Top Performer In REDC Grants

By Allison Dunne 1 minute ago

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced more than $755 million in Regional Economic Development Council grants. The Mid-Hudson region emerged a top performer. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne takes a look at a few of the many projects being funded.

Round seven of the REDC initiative yielded $84.8 million for 113 projects in the Mid-Hudson region. Assistant Dutchess County Executive for Economic Development Ron Hicks says his county made out well, garnering just north of $10 million.

“Two, in particular, that are really important are on the Route 9 corridor. One is in Hyde Park and that is for wastewater, which is critical to Hyde Park, realizing their downtown center and being able to get their storefronts filled,” Hicks says. “The other is a project on Route 9D. It is a gateway project to Dutchess, and it’s in Fishkill. It’s being done in the context of the stadium and the interchange.”

He calls the $1.5 million for the Route 9D redevelopment and recreation project a shot in the arm. The county will renovate Dutchess Stadium, home of minor league baseball team, the Hudson Valley Renegades. The stadium is just off Route I-84, and has hosted concerts and other events.

“And part of this plan is to look at what other development opportunities could occur around the stadium that would be complementary. So if you needed to go to a concert, you might be able to stay in a hotel within walking distance, or you’d have a walkable downtown that you could go down to.”

Steve Densmore is president of New Paltz-based Choice Words, which handled the grant writing for nine projects across five counties that received $7.3 million, including the construction of the sewer system in downtown Hyde Park. One development in Ulster County that is receiving funding is The Kingstonian Uptown Revitalization Project. Densmore explains the mixed-use project from JM Development Group.

“A $48 million project in the Stockade District of Kingston which will include a boutique hotel, some residential units, commercial, a pedestrian plaza, and what’s probably most important to residents in Kingston, and businesses in Kingston, is a 450-lot parking garage I think four levels, that will really serve the parking-starved needs of uptown Kingston,” Densmore says.

And $1 million was awarded to the Hutton Brickyards Redevelopment Project, also in Kingston. Hutton Brickyards hosted two Bob Dylan concerts in June and the aim, says Densmore, is to redevelop a significant portion of the city’s long underutilized waterfront.

“This money will support I think about a $5 million project to bring in appropriate lighting, paving, parking, a lot of the things that’ll make the site more accessible,” says Densmore.

Just more than $1.2 million is headed to the Winnakee Land Trust to acquire two parcels totaling 335 acres in Red Hook, adjacent to the Saw Kill, the water supply for Bard College. The Trust’s Executive Director Gregg Swanzey says the project protects the water supply, bat habitat and wetlands and could enhance a trail network.  

“And what it does is provide access to lands right along the Saw Kill, so it’s really protecting that water supply but it also means that, we’ve been interested in seeing if we can run a trail through there. It would be crushed stone, it would be appropriate for that area but also would be at a level that would allow multi use, including bicycles and runners and walkers and that kind of thing,” Swanzey says. “And it would connect the Village of Red Hook to Bard College, and our goal has been to connect on up to Tivoli. And, also, this happens to be where the Empire State Trail is running through as it goes north in toward Columbia County, so incredible.”

Other top performer awardees include the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley and Central New York. The North County and Southern Tier were Regional Council awardees. Since the REDC initiative's inception in 2011, more than $5.4 billion has been awarded to more than 6,300 projects.

Tags: 
REDC
Regional Economic Development Council
REDC 2017
Winnakee Land Trust
Hutton Brickyards

Related Content

NY Announces Regional Economic Development Awards

By Dec 13, 2017
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York state and local leaders gathered in Albany Wednesday for the latest announcement of regional economic development awards.

North Country Regional Economic Development Council Presents Annual Report To State

By Nov 2, 2017
North Country Regional Economic Development Council report cover

New York’s 10 Regional Economic Development Councils are presenting their annual reports to the state, including their priority projects. The documents are key in the annual competition that awards up to $150 million in capital funds and $75 million in Excelsior Tax Credits.  On Wednesday, the State Assessment Team was in Plattsburgh to hear the North Country Regional Economic Development Council report.

REDC’s Presenting Proposals For 2016 Grants

By Nov 2, 2016
Regional Economic Development Council
Regional Economic Development Council website

New York’s 10 Regional Economic Development Councils are presenting their 2016 proposals to the Strategic Implementation Assessment Team this week.  It’s the first part of the process that will lead to $750 million in development grants being awarded across the state.

Three Regions Win $500m Each In Upstate Economic Development Competition

By Dec 10, 2015
Regional Economic Development Council
Regional Economic Development Council website

  Three of seven regions in competition in upstate New York were awarded $500 million each in economic development money, in a contest by Governor Cuomo that critics have called the “Hunger Games.”

Bob Dylan To Perform In Kingston In June

By Allison Dunne Mar 23, 2017
Courtesy of the Bardavon

American music legend Bob Dylan is scheduled to perform in Kingston in June. The concert is being presented by the Bardavon and the host, The Hutton Brickyards, marking the first performance at a new concert venue along the waterfront.