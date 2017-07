He has been a journalist, an emergency medical technician, and a mayor. Now Dan Drew wants to be the next governor of Connecticut. Drew was elected the mayor of Middletown, Connecticut in 2011. He has now officially entered the race for the Democratic nomination for governor to succeed Democrat Dannel Malloy who will not run for re-election next year.

WAMC’s Brian Shields spoke with Drew, who calls himself a pro-growth progressive Democrat.