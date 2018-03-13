Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Mike Birbiglia At The High Mud Comedy Festival At MASS MoCA

By 2 hours ago

The High Mud Comedy Festival takes over the campus of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts this Friday and Saturday.

Friday night, Sasheer Zamata hosts “Sasheer Zamata Party Time!” in the Hunter Center. On Saturday, there will be a satire writing workshops by the Reductress, comedian-led gallery tours, and a performance by Nellie McKay.

To close the festival, Mike Birbiglia will present his new one-hour of stand-up, aptly entitled “The New One.” Birbiglia’s previous popular shows include “Thank God for Jokes,” “My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend,” and “Sleepwalk with Me.” The latter was adapted into a film co-directed by Birbiglia and his stage-director Seth Barrish. In 2016 Birbiglia wrote and directed “Don’t Think Twice” starring Gillian Jacobs and Keegan-Michael Key.

Mike Birbiglia will also bring "The New One" to the Flynn Center in Burlington, Vermont (March 23); the State Theatre in Ithaca, New York (March 24), and the Calvin Theatre in Northampton, Massachusetts (May 4).

