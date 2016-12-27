Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Minimum Wage Going Up In New York State

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition

 

The minimum wage is going up at year's end throughout New York state.

Within New York City the wage will rise from $9 to $11 per hour, though the increase will be smaller for employees of small businesses. Their wage will increase to $10.50 an hour.

On Long Island and in Westchester County, the minimum wage will go to $10 an hour, and elsewhere in the state it will go to $9.70.

The regionalized, phased-in increases are part of a plan approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers earlier this year to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15.

The increases go into effect on the last day of the year.

©2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
$15 minimum wage
minimum wage

Related Content

Fast Food Workers Upstate Could Make More Than Other Min Wage Workers by the Early 2020s

By Apr 7, 2016

A quirk in the newly enacted minimum wage increase could mean that in upstate New York by the early 2020s,   fast food workers could  be paid significantly more than other low wage jobs, like being a home healthcare worker or a cashier in a grocery store.

Hillary Clinton Begins A Day Of Campaigning In New York

By Apr 4, 2016
Hillary Clinton

Prior to holding a rally at the Cohoes high school, Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton held an event in New York City with Governor Cuomo and top state Democratic lawmakers, to celebrate the state’s passage of an increase to the state’s minimum wage.

Minimum Wage Compromise Draws Criticism, Praise

By Apr 1, 2016
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

The newly approved New York state budget includes a minimum wage increase that is the result of several compromises.

Critics: #FightFor15 Ends With Inequality

By Apr 1, 2016

The New York budget deal came down to the final minutes before the deadline in Albany, and in the “Fight for $15,” upstate will be capped at $12.50.