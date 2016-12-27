Minimum Wage Going Up In New York State

The minimum wage is going up at year's end throughout New York state.

Within New York City the wage will rise from $9 to $11 per hour, though the increase will be smaller for employees of small businesses. Their wage will increase to $10.50 an hour.

On Long Island and in Westchester County, the minimum wage will go to $10 an hour, and elsewhere in the state it will go to $9.70.

The regionalized, phased-in increases are part of a plan approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers earlier this year to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15.

The increases go into effect on the last day of the year.

©2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.