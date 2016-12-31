Minimum Wage Hike, Expanded Contractor Rules, Among New CT Laws

A variety of new laws are set to take effect in Connecticut with the new year, including a higher minimum wage.

Beginning January 1, the minimum hourly wage will climb from $9.60 to $10.10. It marks the final step in a series of three increases that Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy originally signed into law in 2014.

A legislative advisory committee recently recommended gradually increasing the wage to $15 an hour by 2022.

Another new law will require residential restoration contractors, such as mold remediation services, to register with the Department of Consumer Protection as home improvement contractors.

Also, Connecticut's State Building Code will now refer to a modernized disability symbol and employers will be barred in most cases from asking prospective employees about their criminal histories on initial applications.

