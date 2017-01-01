Minimum Wage Workers See Pay Increases In New Year

Workers across the country will see a bump to their paychecks in 2017.

The minimum wage in Massachusetts moves from $10 to $11 an hour today. tying it with Washington as having the highest wage in the country.

In Vermont, the minimum wage moves to $10 per hour, up from $9.60. The minimum wage for tipped employees also increased, to $5 an hour.

New York City’s new minimum wage has been bumped to $11 or $10.50 for an employers with less than 10 workers. Upstate, the wage increases to $9.70.

Connecticut’s minimum wage increases to $10.10.

