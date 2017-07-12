Montgomery County Legislature Votes To Begin Foreclosure Process On Shuttered Factory

The former Beech-Nut baby food factory in Canajoharie may soon be demolished. Last night, the Montgomery County legislature voted 9-0 to allow for the foreclosure of the partially-demolished property and for the County Executive to enter a Memorandum of Agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the cleanup of the site.

To help explain what's next for the massive structure, WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Republican Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort.