Monument And Bridge Dedicated To Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper

A bridge that passes over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton was dedicated Friday in memory of a fallen State Trooper.

The dedication ceremony, that included the unveiling of a memorial stone, took place exactly two years to the day Trooper Thomas Clardy was killed by a car that swerved into his cruiser on Interstate 90.

Gov. Charlie Baker spoke at the ceremony.

"All of us would hope we could live up to the wonderful example of service and commitment to his country, to his Commonwealth, to his community and to his family that he represents," said Baker. " May he rest in peace and may we never forget him."

Clardy was an 11-year veteran of the State Police, a Marine Corps veteran. He left behind a wife and six children.