More Than 260,000 Tons Of E-Waste Collected In New York

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says more than 260,000 tons of electronic waste has been collected in the first six years of New York's e-waste recycling program.

Now the state has made $3 million in grant funding available to help municipalities address costs associated with the collection and recycling of e-waste — especially old cathode ray tube televisions and computer monitors.

As Christmas brings new electronic equipment into homes, DEC is reminding consumers it's illegal to dispose of old, unwanted televisions and other electronic gear in the trash. Computers, printers, monitors, televisions and tablets are among the devices that must be recycled.

Manufacturers are required to provide consumers with free and convenient e-waste recycling options such as mail-back, local collection events, free home pick-up and permanent drop-off locations.

