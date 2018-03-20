Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

More Case Dismissals Sought Due To Amherst Drug Lab Scandal

By 36 minutes ago

Former lab chemist Sonia Farak seen at her arraignment in 2013.

   The highest court in Massachusetts will hear arguments later this year on whether thousands more drug convictions should be thrown out because of scandal at an evidence testing lab in Amherst.

   Advocates want the Supreme Judicial Court to vacate convictions in all cases where drug samples were tested at the lab during the eight-year period when former chemist Sonja Farak worked there – not just the cases where she analyzed the alleged evidence.

   About 11,000 cases are at stake.

   In a brief filed with the court, the attorneys argue that Farak’s admission she stole drugs from the evidence safe for her personal use is proof of lax security that calls into question the integrity of all testing done at the lab.    The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office declined comment on the brief.

   Late last year, district attorneys moved to dismiss about 8,000 cases where Farak tested samples to be used as evidence.   The largest number of cases, by far, are in Hampden County, where District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said his office would act to vacate 4,000 convictions.

    "It is amazing the havoc that one person's misconduct and misdeeds can wreck on a system," said Gulluni. "What we have to focus on is making sure that everything we do as members of law enforcment and as prosecutors is above board."

    Farak was arrested in 2013 and later pleaded guilty to stealing drugs from the lab and evidence tampering.

    Prosecutors have resisted dismissing every single conviction that evidence tested by Farak had a hand in obtaining.  Gulluni said about 1,000 cases would be reviewed for possible retrials.

   " There are some very serious cases in the Superior Court where convictions occurred where we want to be very careful about making that decision,"  said Gulluni.

    Northwestern District Attorney Dave Sullivan, whose office moved to dismiss about 1,500 cases, said he’s confident no innocent person went to prison as a result of Farak’s misconduct.

   "Over ninety-nine percent were guilty pleas and in all our reviews we have not found any claims of actual innocence," said Sullivan.  " No one has any incarceration hanging over their head."

    The Committee for Public Council Services and the American Civil Liberties Union in arguing for all the cases to be dismissed point to alleged prosecutorial misconduct.  Two former assistant attorneys general were found by a judge to have withheld evidence of Farak’s drug use.

    Carl Williams, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Massachusetts, said tossing out all the cases is the only just thing to do.

     " We need to have some protections that scandals like this won't happen again," said Williams.

     Last year, almost 22,000 drug convictions were dismissed in a separate case of misconduct at a state drug lab in eastern Massachusetts.

    Former lab chemist Annie Dookhan admitted to falsifying test results in what authorities said was a misguided attempt to help law enforcement.

    Following the scandals, both labs operated by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health were shut down. Responsibility for testing evidence in drug cases was taken over by the State Police.

  

Tags: 
Sonja Farak
Massachusetts criminal justice reform
ACLU of Massachusetts
drug lab scandals
opioid crisis
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni
Northwestern District Attorney

Related Content

DAs To Dismiss 6,000 Drug Cases Because Of Lab Chemist Misconduct

By Dec 1, 2017

   More than 6,000 drug convictions are being dismissed by prosecutors in Massachusetts because of misconduct by a former drug lab chemist.   It is the second time in Massachusetts this year that thousands of drug charges were swept away by scandal at a testing lab.

ACLU Of Massachusetts Hopes To Focus Voter Attention On DAs

By Mar 13, 2018

The ACLU of Massachusetts has launched a voter education campaign to spotlight the local elected officials who are among the most powerful in the criminal justice system: the District Attorney.

Massachusetts Lawmakers Await Criminal Justice Reform Recommendations

By JD Allen Jan 3, 2018
wikipedia commons

The Massachusetts Legislature is expecting a conference committee to issue recommendations on two different versions of a criminal justice reform bill this month. The bill seeks to end witness intimidation, reduce the threshold for felony larceny, limit solitary confinement and expunge the records of young people, among other issues.  WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen spoke with State Senator Adam Hinds, a Pittsfield Democrat, about the legislation following a recent tour of Berkshire County’s house of corrections.

Criminal Justice Reform Makes Its Way Through Massachusetts Legislature

By JD Allen Nov 20, 2017
JD Allen / WAMC

Criminal justice reform legislation is making its way through the Massachusetts legislature. 

Unfinished Business Awaits On Beacon Hill As Legislators Return For 2018

By Jan 8, 2018
The Massachusetts State House

  The new year brings the resumption of formal sessions on Beacon Hill for the Massachusetts House and Senate.  There is plenty of unfinished business, both politically and legislatively, as the second year of the two-year session begins.

New Approach Announced To Combat Prostitution In Springfield

By Nov 14, 2017
WAMC

   Local law enforcement in Massachusetts has launched a multi-agency effort to crack down on human trafficking in Springfield with the emphasis on reducing demand for sexual exploitation.