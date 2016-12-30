More Students Considering College in Canada After Trump's Win

In the wake of the presidential election, more U.S. students are thinking about going to college in Canada.

Universities from Quebec to British Columbia say applications and website visits from the U.S. have surged since Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. At the University of Toronto, applications are up 70 percent compared with this time last year, and web traffic has increased more than twelvefold.

Many Canadian colleges had already been ramping up recruiting in the U.S., but some credit the election with an extra boost in demand.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.