Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, ALLOtsego.com, and the Freeman's Journal about a state grant for Doubleday field in Cooperstown, New York, a site once rumored to be the very spot baseball started.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freeman's Journal, and ALLOtsego.com about lower enrollment predictions for BOCES programs in Otsego and Delaware counties and controversy surrouding former baseball commissioner Bud Selig's return to Cooperstown.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freeman's Journal, and AllOtsego.com about post election feeling's in Central New York and last night's lighting of the Christmas tree that came from Oneonta, in Rockefeller plaza.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, AllOtsego.com, and the Freeman's Journal about a local veteran's connection to the invasion of Normandy and the French family he made friend's with.