Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By Jim Kevlin 1 hour ago
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freeman's Journal, and ALLOtsego.com about a man who love Christmas Vacation and decorating his house in more than 25,000 lights.

Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By Jim Kevlin Dec 15, 2016
Darren LoPrinzi | Flickr

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, ALLOtsego.com, and the Freeman's Journal about a state grant for Doubleday field in Cooperstown, New York, a site once rumored to be the very spot baseball started.

Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By Jim Kevlin Dec 8, 2016
ONC Boces Logo
ONCBoces.org

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freeman's Journal, and ALLOtsego.com about lower enrollment predictions for BOCES programs in Otsego and Delaware counties and controversy surrouding former baseball commissioner Bud Selig's return to Cooperstown.

Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By Jim Kevlin Dec 1, 2016
Oneonta's Christmas tree is lit up at the Rockefeller plaza.
Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freeman's Journal, and AllOtsego.com about post election feeling's in Central New York and last night's lighting of the Christmas tree that came from Oneonta, in Rockefeller plaza.

Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By Jim Kevlin Nov 10, 2016
Normandy, France
Wheeler Cowperthwaite | Flickr

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, AllOtsego.com, and the Freeman's Journal about a local veteran's connection to the invasion of Normandy and the French family he made friend's with.