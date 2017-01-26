Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta By Jim Kevlin • 8 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 3:29 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freeman's Journal, and AllOtsego.com about an organization that pairs humans with their dog counterparts. Tags: Jim KevlinTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta By Jim Kevlin • Jan 5, 2017 Listen Listening... / 2:45 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freeman's Journal and ALLOtsego.com about the latest news from the region including the first murder in Otsego County in 20 months. Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta By Jim Kevlin • Dec 29, 2016 Hartwick College Listen Listening... / 3:47 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freman's Journal and ALLOtsego.com about their Person of the Year. Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta By Jim Kevlin • Dec 22, 2016 Listen Listening... / 3:31 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freeman's Journal, and ALLOtsego.com about a man who love Christmas Vacation and decorating his house in more than 25,000 lights. Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta By Jim Kevlin • Dec 15, 2016 Darren LoPrinzi | Flickr Listen Listening... / 2:28 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, ALLOtsego.com, and the Freeman's Journal about a state grant for Doubleday field in Cooperstown, New York, a site once rumored to be the very spot baseball started.