Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By Jim Kevlin 19 minutes ago
  • flickr.com

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta about local Veterans' vow to stop watching the NFL until the National Anthem controversy is over.

Tags: 
Morning Headlines
Jim Kevlin

