Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta By Jim Kevlin • 19 minutes ago

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta about local Veterans' vow to stop watching the NFL until the National Anthem controversy is over.

Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta By Jim Kevlin • Aug 24, 2017

WAMC's Jim Levulis talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta about students returning to school at SUNY Oneonta, and the success of the new excelsior tuition scholarship.

Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta By Jim Kevlin • Aug 17, 2017

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta about local controversy and response to the racial violence over the weekend. Activists have formulated a petition to ban the conferate flag from local fairs.