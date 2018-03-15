Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By Jim Kevlin 21 minutes ago
  • Erin Collier
    Erin Collier, a democrat seeking the party's nomination to run against Republican incumbent John Faso in New York's 19th Congressional District.
    collierforcongress.com

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freeman's Journal, and AllOtsego.com about a new candidate for New York's 19th Congressional district currently running for the Democratic nomination.