Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta By Jim Kevlin • 21 minutes ago

Erin Collier, a democrat seeking the party's nomination to run against Republican incumbent John Faso in New York's 19th Congressional District. collierforcongress.com

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta, the Freeman's Journal, and AllOtsego.com about a new candidate for New York's 19th Congressional district currently running for the Democratic nomination.