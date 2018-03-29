Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

The Village of Cooperstown in New York's Otsego County is of course well known as the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, but the mayor-elect says there is a lot more to the village than Ruth, DiMaggio and Clemente. Ellen Tillapaugh is the deputy mayor, but on April 2 she will become the mayor after running opposed in this month's election.
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of AllOtsego.com, Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman's Journal, about the Common Council in Oneonta, which is working to curb drinking at off-campus fraternities. The two also discuss the election of Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch.