Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal and AllOtsego.com, about Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro's campaign for New York governor.
After saying in January he would not enter the race for New York governor, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro reconsidered. Monday, in his hometown of Tivoli, where his political career began in the 1990s, the Republican kicked off his campaign. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne was at Tivoli Village Hall for the announcement.