Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal and AllOtsego.com, about Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro's campaign for New York governor.
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of AllOtsego.com, Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman's Journal, about the Common Council in Oneonta, which is working to curb drinking at off-campus fraternities. The two also discuss the election of Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch.