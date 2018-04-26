Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal and AllOtsego.com, an ongoing debate concerning power and gas shortages in the Oneonta, N.Y. area.
Following two massive snowstorms that left large portions of the Hudson Valley in the dark, elected officials, from Congress to town supervisors, have berated utility companies that serve the lower Hudson Valley for their response to the first storm. Westchester County Executive George Latimer is calling for the CEOs of two power companies to step down.
It may be spring, but the recent snowstorms took their toll on utility companies across New York. Some customers were in the dark for days, and now the state Public Service Commission is investigating.