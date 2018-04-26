Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By Elizabeth Hill 3 minutes ago
  • wikipedia.org

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal and AllOtsego.com, an ongoing debate concerning power and gas shortages in the Oneonta, N.Y. area.

