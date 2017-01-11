Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette By Judy Patrick • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 3:01 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette about events designed open discussion surrounding hatred in the region led by a group called the Schenectady Clergy Against Hate. Tags: judy patrickTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette By Judy Patrick • Dec 21, 2016 Listen Listening... / 2:47 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick about decking the halls, a festive activity for amateur New York MMA fighters during the holidays this year. Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette By Judy Patrick • Dec 14, 2016 Listen Listening... / 2:39 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette this morning about the tragic story of two sixth-grade boys in Greenwich who were found buried in a snow bank and two missing hikers found on the summit of Algonquin. Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette By Judy Patrick • Dec 7, 2016 DVIDSHUB | Flickr Listen Listening... / 3:00 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick about the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor as what we now know as the Day of Infamy and a referendum in Duanesburg. Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette By Judy Patrick • Nov 23, 2016 Tim Sackton | Flickr Listen Listening... / 3:41 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette about the indictments against ex-Cuomo aide Joe Percoco and former SUNY Poly President Alain Kaloyeros as well as the overall cost of Thanksgiving is lower than last year.