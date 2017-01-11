Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette

By Judy Patrick 1 hour ago
Morning Edition

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette about events designed open discussion surrounding hatred in the region led by a group called the Schenectady Clergy Against Hate.

Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette

By Judy Patrick Dec 21, 2016
Pic of MMA fighters

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick about decking the halls, a festive activity for amateur New York MMA fighters during the holidays this year.

Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette

By Judy Patrick Dec 14, 2016
ambulance

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette this morning about the tragic story of two sixth-grade boys in Greenwich who were found buried in a snow bank and two missing hikers found on the summit of Algonquin.  

Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette

By Judy Patrick Dec 7, 2016
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam recognizes veterans on the 70th anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attacks on Hickam Field
DVIDSHUB | Flickr

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick about the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor as what we now know as the Day of Infamy and a referendum in Duanesburg.

Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette

By Judy Patrick Nov 23, 2016
Thanksgiving Day turkey
Tim Sackton | Flickr

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette about the indictments against ex-Cuomo aide Joe Percoco and former SUNY Poly President Alain Kaloyeros as well as the overall cost of Thanksgiving is lower than last year.