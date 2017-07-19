Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette

By Judy Patrick 1 hour ago
  • NYRA/Phinney Design Group

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette about tickborne Powassan virus in Saratoga county, and the opening of the Saratoga racetrack this Friday. 

