Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette By Judy Patrick • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email NYRA/Phinney Design Group Listen Listening... / 2:47 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette about tickborne Powassan virus in Saratoga county, and the opening of the Saratoga racetrack this Friday. Tags: Morning Headlinesjudy patrickTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The Daily News By Ken Lovett • Jul 17, 2017 Listen Listening... / 2:49 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the Daily News about Democrats and Republicans fundraising for upcoming elections, and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's potential gubernatorial run.