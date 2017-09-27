Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette

By Judy Patrick 1 hour ago

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette about a proposed anti-crime task force in Schenectady county, following FBI crime statistics.

Tags: 
Morning Headlines
judy patrick

Related Content

Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

By Mike Spain Sep 26, 2017
A group of schoolchildren were among those enjoying live entertainment along the canal shore.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about an ongoing murder case using Google maps as evidence, and Gov. Cuomo seeking a proposal to make New York's canalways prosperous again.

Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The Daily News

By Ken Lovett Sep 25, 2017
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett about Governor Cuomo's Puerto Rico relief efforts and potential Republican competitors for the gubernatorial race next fall.