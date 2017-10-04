Related Program: 
Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette

By Judy Patrick 1 hour ago
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette about the Oct. 4 snowstorm that hit the Capital region 30 years ago.

Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette

By Judy Patrick Sep 27, 2017

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette about a proposed anti-crime task force in Schenectady county, following FBI crime statistics.

Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

By Mike Spain Sep 26, 2017
A group of schoolchildren were among those enjoying live entertainment along the canal shore.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about an ongoing murder case using Google maps as evidence, and Gov. Cuomo seeking a proposal to make New York's canalways prosperous again.