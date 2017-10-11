Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Judy Patrick Of The Daily Gazette

By Judy Patrick 17 minutes ago
  Matt Biddulph/Flickr

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Judy Patrick of the Daily Gazette about a local family facing visa fraud charges in Schenectady.

