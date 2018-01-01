Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief For The NY Daily News

Now Here’s Meteorologist Jordan Sherman’s WAMC Regional Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be around 12. Wind chills will range between -10 and -25 at times.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be around -1. Wind chills will be around -10.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be around 20. Wind chills will range between -5 and -15 at times.