Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief For The NY Daily News

By 2 hours ago
  • Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News
WAMC's David Guistina in conversation with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for the New York Daily News. They discuss Harry Wilson, rumored GOP candidate for Governor saying he will not run.

morning edition

Meteorologist Jordan Sherman's WAMC Regional Forecast

By 2 hours ago

Now Here’s Meteorologist Jordan Sherman’s WAMC Regional Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be around 12. Wind chills will range between -10 and -25 at times.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be around -1. Wind chills will be around -10.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be around 20. Wind chills will range between -5 and -15 at times.