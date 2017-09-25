Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The Daily News By Ken Lovett • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo Listen Listening... / 2:47 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett about Governor Cuomo's Puerto Rico relief efforts and potential Republican competitors for the gubernatorial race next fall. Tags: morning headlineMorning Headlinesken lovettTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The Daily News By Ken Lovett • Sep 18, 2017 Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Listen Listening... / 2:48 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the Daily News about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's opinion on a national deal on DACA, and a possible gubernatorial challenge by NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News By Ken Lovett • Jul 3, 2017 MTA WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about Governor Andrew Cuomo's efforts to resolve the MTA transit crisis before his reelection next year, and Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.