Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about Michael Gianaris' plan to have someone primary Jeff Klein, leader of the Independent Democratic Coalition, and the overturning of two major corruption cases.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the Daily News about Democrats and Republicans fundraising for upcoming elections, and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's potential gubernatorial run.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about Governor Andrew Cuomo's efforts to resolve the MTA transit crisis before his reelection next year, and Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.