Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for the New York Daily News, about Cynthia Nixon's run for governor, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's media blitz on guns and The New York Working Families Party.
Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief of The New York Daily News, talks with WAMC's David Guistina about The National Sports Shooting Foundation's donation to Democratic organizations and the Independence Party backing New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's re-election.
Ken Lovett, the Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Daily News talks with WAMC's Lucas Willard about New York State Senate Deputy Majority Leader John DeFrancisco, who took advantage of personal business tax break while criticizing Governor Andrew Cuomo's economic development plan.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with New York Daily News Albany Bureau Chief Ken Lovett about state Assembly Minority Leader Kolb dropping out of the New York governor's race, and the impact of the arrest of star witness Todd Howe on Joe Percoco's trail in New York City.