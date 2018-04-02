Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

A highly unusual scene played out during a day of closed-door budget negotiations at the state capitol in Albany on Wednesday: Daily News reporter Ken Lovett was detained by New York State Police. Lovett was seen in social media photos being led out of the Senate lobby in handcuffs.
A veteran political journalist for The Daily News frequently heard on WAMC was arrested Wednesday for violating a cellphone ban in the lobby of the New York state Senate, only to be quickly released by State Police when Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed up.
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Daily News, about The Child Victims Act, a high-profile proposal under consideration in the state legislature. They also discuss New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's Democratic gubernatorial opponent Cynthia Nixon.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Daily News, about former Eric County Executive Joel Giambra blaming the Conservative Party in New York for not receiving its backing for governor. The two also discuss new Siena Research Institute polls.