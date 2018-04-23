Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Daily News, about Tuesday's special elections for state legislature seats. The two also discuss Cynthia Nixon's use of media in New York's 2018 gubernatorial race.
A new Siena College poll suggests New Yorkers still prefer Governor Andrew Cuomo over the Democrat’s current challengers in this year’s election. Cuomo recently lost the support of groups like Citizen Action and the Working Families Party.
TV’s Sex and the City star and education advocate Cynthia Nixon won the endorsement of the minor party Working Families Party at a meeting in Albany Saturday. Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running in a Democratic primary against Nixon, dropped out of contention for the party’s nomination Friday night, after delegates were leaning toward Nixon.
“I am so proud to accept the endorsement of the Working Families Party,” Nixon told the enthusiastic crowd of progressive and activist groups.