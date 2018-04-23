Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

By & Ken Lovett 1 hour ago
  • Ken Lovett
    Ken Lovett

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Daily News, about Tuesday's special elections for state legislature seats. The two also discuss Cynthia Nixon's use of media in New York's 2018 gubernatorial race.

Tags: 
cynthia nixon
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Westchester County Executive George Latimer
Westchester County executive race

Related Content

Siena Poll Finds NY Gov. Cuomo’s Popularity Lagging, But Democrat Is Still Likeliest To Win

By Apr 17, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A new Siena College poll suggests New Yorkers still prefer Governor Andrew Cuomo over the Democrat’s current challengers in this year’s election. Cuomo recently lost the support of groups like Citizen Action and the Working Families Party.

Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

By & Ken Lovett Apr 16, 2018
Ken Lovett
Ken Lovett

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Daily News, about the race for governor.

Working Families Party Endorses Nixon

By Apr 15, 2018
Karen DeWitt

TV’s Sex and the City star and education advocate Cynthia Nixon won the endorsement of the minor party Working Families Party at a meeting in Albany Saturday. Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running in a Democratic primary against Nixon, dropped out of contention for the party’s nomination Friday night, after delegates were leaning toward Nixon.

“I am so proud to accept the endorsement of the Working Families Party,” Nixon told the enthusiastic crowd of progressive and activist groups.