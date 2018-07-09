Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ken Lovett, Albany Buearu Chief for The New York Daily News, about Suffolk County's efforts to combat anti-union activists. The pair also discuss efforts to pass The Child Victims Act in the state Senate.
New York’s Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan met privately with Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday over a proposed bill to give victims of childhood sexual abuse more access to the courts. The Cardinal remains opposed to a key provision of the measure.
Survivors of childhood sexual abuse delivered an emotional appeal to New York state senators today, after they learned that the Senate did not put the Child Victims Act into their budget plan. The measure would offer more opportunities for survivors to gain justice in the court system.
A coalition of organizations, advocates, and sex abuse survivors from across New York has kicked off a campaign to extend the statute of limitations in New York for child sexual abuse crimes. The group hopes to convince Republican state senators to support the effort and began Wednesday at the district offices of two Hudson Valley senators.