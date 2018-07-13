Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

A New York jury is set to begin deliberations in the trial of a former president of the State University of New York's Polytechnic Institute and three developers charged in an alleged bid rigging scheme involving projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
A judge read instructions on the law to jurors Tuesday after two days of closing arguments in a trial that stemmed from an ambitious upstate New York redevelopment plan known as the Buffalo Billion. Deliberations begin Wednesday.
A former president of the State University of New York's Polytechnic Institute was alternately portrayed as a hero or a scoundrel at the opening of a corruption trial Monday over upstate construction projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars.