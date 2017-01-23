Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

By Ken Lovett 59 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • Allison Dunne / WAMC

WAMC's Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about the Women's March and 'alternative facts,' "Andy's Porkanomics," and a former Chris Christie aide who works for New York's Governor now.

Tags: 
ken lovett

Related Content

Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

By Ken Lovett Jan 9, 2017
The state capitol in Albany.
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about the start of the regional state of the state addresses, access to the Senate chamber, and an audit by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's that unveiled "questionable expenses" in state spending.

Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

By Ken Lovett Jan 2, 2017
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo

WAMC's Jim Levulis talks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about a bill vetoed before the new year regarding legal services for the poor, state lawmakers looking to take back power from the Governor, and the group of breakaway Democrats growing in members.

Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

By Ken Lovett Dec 26, 2016
NYS Capitol

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about what New York state faces with a national repeal of Obamacare, a legislative special session that probably isn't happening, and the State of the State address that won't focus on politicians but specific regions around the state.

Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

By Ken Lovett Dec 19, 2016
New York State Capitol

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about today's electoral college vote in Albany, the possibility of a special session in Albany, and Cuomo's ties with a celebrity chef.