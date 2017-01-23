Morning Headlines With Ken Lovett Of The New York Daily News

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about the start of the regional state of the state addresses, access to the Senate chamber, and an audit by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's that unveiled "questionable expenses" in state spending.
WAMC's Jim Levulis talks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about a bill vetoed before the new year regarding legal services for the poor, state lawmakers looking to take back power from the Governor, and the group of breakaway Democrats growing in members.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about what New York state faces with a national repeal of Obamacare, a legislative special session that probably isn't happening, and the State of the State address that won't focus on politicians but specific regions around the state.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Ken Lovett of the New York Daily News about today's electoral college vote in Albany, the possibility of a special session in Albany, and Cuomo's ties with a celebrity chef.