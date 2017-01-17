Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about a solar farm developer looking to build the largest in the Capital Region, Scenic Hudson extends its reach in preserving farmland, and telemedicine's promise to let patients talk to medical experts by smart phone or computer.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain about finger pointing after the collapse of a plan to build a microchip plant outside Utica and whether someone can call themselves a feminist and still support the President-elect.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about the 2017 Albany County budget, police chiefs pushing for ride sharing apps like Uber to come upstate, and education groups call on New York lawmakers to help English language learners succeed in schools.