Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about thousands of teamsters avoiding a pension cut, the jury selection process in the trial of UAlbany students accused of making up allegations of being the targets of a racist attack on a CDTA bus, and the tragic story of a boat and the death of an eight-year-old girl.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about issues regarding free college tuition at SUNY/CUNY schools, a teenager who fell down an open manhole into an upstate sewer system, and the impact of winter road salt on area lakes and water resources.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about the visit of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a public vote regarding the sale of land that belongs to Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park, and the extender passed for a New York State budget.