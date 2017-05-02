Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

By Mike Spain 10 minutes ago
  • Photo by Scott Bauer (USDA ARS)

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about growing tick populations and competing energy policies in New York state.

Tags: 
Mike Spain

Related Content

Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

By Mike Spain Apr 18, 2017
Albany County DA

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about thousands of teamsters avoiding a pension cut, the jury selection process in the trial of UAlbany students accused of making up allegations of being the targets of a racist attack on a CDTA bus, and the tragic story of a boat and the death of an eight-year-old girl.

Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

By Mike Spain Apr 11, 2017
SUNY administration in Albany
Patrick Garrett/WAMC

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about issues regarding free college tuition at SUNY/CUNY schools, a teenager who fell down an open manhole into an upstate sewer system, and the impact of winter road salt on area lakes and water resources.

Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

By Mike Spain Apr 4, 2017
wikipedia commons

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about the visit of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a public vote regarding the sale of land that belongs to Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park, and the extender passed for a New York State budget.

Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

By Mike Spain Mar 21, 2017
collage of Elise Stefanik and John Faso

WAMC's David Gusitina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about changes to the GOP's healthcare bill designed to meet demands from New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman John Faso.