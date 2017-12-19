Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union By Mike Spain • 40 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email wikipedia commons Listen Listening... / 2:47 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about New Yorkers re-certifying gun licenses, and the prospect of changing the school year. Tags: Morning HeadlinesMike SpainTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union By Mike Spain • Dec 12, 2017 WAMC photo by Dave Lucas Listen Listening... / 2:50 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse, and the New York state Department of Education asking for more funding in the coming year.