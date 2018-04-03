Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor for The Times Union, about a fire in Greene County N.Y. that killed five. The pair also discuss Rensselaer resident advocating to shut down a local dump.
State police say five people are dead and one is hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in the rural Greene County hamlet of East Durham. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Monday in a home along Route 145 in East Durham, 25 miles southwest of Albany. Photos from the scene show nothing left of the home but a charred framework. State police say the identities of the victims cannot be confirmed yet and the causes of death are pending autopsies. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor of the Times Union, about a secretive Colonie, N.Y.-based organization: NXIVM. The organization's leader Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico by the F.B.I. on alleged sex trafficking charges.
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor of the Times Union, about a retired New York State Police Investigator's comments on the viral video of Coeymans Police killing a rabid raccoon. They also discuss the death of Niko DiNovo, 16, who has been in the Westchester Medical Center Burn Unit with severe burns after a fiery car crash 15 months ago.