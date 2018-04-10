Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor of The Times Union, about an arts Regents credit for high school students. They also discuss embattled Siena men's basketball coach Jimmy Patsos.
New York State Senate Republicans say they will break a longstanding tradition of boycotting the election of new Regents. They now say they will attend a joint legislative session, and that many will vote no over dissatisfaction with the Common Core. It’s uncertain whether all four of the incumbent Regents members will be reelected.