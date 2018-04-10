Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

By & Mike Spain 1 hour ago
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor of The Times Union, about an arts Regents credit for high school students.  They also discuss embattled Siena men's basketball coach Jimmy Patsos.

Jimmy Patsos
new york regents
Mike Spain
Morning Headlines
Times Union

