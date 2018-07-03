Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor of The Times Union, about the heat's impact on the region's power grid.  The pair also discuss the collapse of the recyclables market.

