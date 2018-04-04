Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette By David Guistina & Miles Reed • 39 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Miles Reed The Daily Gazette Listen Listening... / 2:44 WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed, the new Managing Editor for The Daily Gazette, about The Gazette's tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. Tags: Morning HeadlinesMiles ReedThe Daily Gazette of SchenectadyDr. Martin Luther King Jr.TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content National Poor People’s Campaign Representatives Rally In Albany By Dave Lucas • Feb 6, 2018 Poor People’s Campaign Listen Listening... / 3:45 The national movement to revive the Poor People’s Campaign launched half a century ago by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to the state capitol in Albany Monday.