Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette

Seven Democratic candidates vying to take on Republican John Faso in the race for New York's 19th Congressional District seat debated at WAMC on Thursday, May 31. You can listen to the entire debate here.
Antonio Delgado has won a seven-person Democratic House primary in New York's closely-watched 19th district, according to an Associated Press race call late Tuesday. Delgado defeated Pat Ryan, Erin Collier, Jeff Beals, Brian Flynn, Gareth Rhodes and Dave Clegg. He advances to face first-term Republican John Faso in November.