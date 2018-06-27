Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette

By & Miles Reed 54 minutes ago
  • Miles Reed

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed, Editor of The Daily Gazette, about the federal primary results across the region.

Related Content

Listen To The NY-19 Democratic Candidate Debate

By Ashleigh Kinsey May 31, 2018
The candidates debating Thursday at WAMC's Linda
Patrick Garrett / WAMC

Seven Democratic candidates vying to take on Republican John Faso in the race for New York's 19th Congressional District seat debated at WAMC on Thursday, May 31. You can listen to the entire debate here.

Delgado Declared Winner In NY-19 Democratic Race

Antonio Delgado declares victory.
Allison Dunne

Antonio Delgado has won a seven-person Democratic House primary in New York's closely-watched 19th district, according to an Associated Press race call late Tuesday. Delgado defeated Pat Ryan, Erin Collier, Jeff Beals, Brian Flynn, Gareth Rhodes and Dave Clegg. He advances to face first-term Republican John Faso in November.