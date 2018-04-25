Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette

New York state Assemblyman Pete Lopez has been tapped to become the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator for Region 2, which includes New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The EPA made the announcement Thursday. The Republican from Schoharie has represented the 102nd Assembly district since 2007. Lopez had been a member of the Assembly Committee on Environmental Conversation. He replaces former administrator Judith Enck, an Obama administration appointee.
Voters head to the polls today to elect nine New York state Assemblymembers and two state Senators. The special election in the 37th Senate District in Westchester County could tip the balance in the chamber. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has more on the contentious race.