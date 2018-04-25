Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Miles Reed Of The Daily Gazette

By & Miles Reed 36 minutes ago
  • Miles Reed

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed, Editor of The Daily Gazette, about the 102nd district of New York's special election results.  The pair also discuss the rehab of the Amsterdam Armory.

Tags: 
Assemblyman Pete Lopez
Amsterdam Armory
Morning Headlines
Miles Reed
The Daily Gazette
special elections
New York 102nd District

Related Content

Assemblyman Lopez Picked As EPA Regional Administrator

Assemblyman Lopez
Assemblyman Lopez

New York state Assemblyman Pete Lopez has been tapped to become the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator for Region 2, which includes New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The EPA made the announcement Thursday. The Republican from Schoharie has represented the 102nd Assembly district since 2007. Lopez had been a member of the Assembly Committee on Environmental Conversation. He replaces former administrator Judith Enck, an Obama administration appointee.

NY Special Elections Include 102nd, 107th Assembly Districts

By Apr 20, 2018

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for special elections to fill 11 vacant seats in the New York state Legislature.

NYS Special Elections: Eyes Are On A Senate Race In Westchester

By Allison Dunne 18 hours ago
wikipedia commons

Voters head to the polls today to elect nine New York state Assemblymembers and two state Senators. The special election in the 37th Senate District in Westchester County could tip the balance in the chamber. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has more on the contentious race.