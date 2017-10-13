Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Samantha Wood Of The Berkshire Eagle By Samantha Wood • 1 minute ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Facebook: Berkshire Museum Listen Listening... / 2:46 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Samantha Wood of the Berkshire Eagle about the controversy around the Berkshire Museum selling some of its art, and the shooting of a young woman in Pittsfield. Tags: Morning Headlinessamantha woodTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta By Jim Kevlin • Oct 12, 2017 flickr.com Listen Listening... / 2:48 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin of Hometown Oneonta about local Veterans' vow to stop watching the NFL until the National Anthem controversy is over. Morning Headlines With Samantha Wood Of The Berkshire Eagle By Samantha Wood • Oct 6, 2017 Listen Listening... / 2:49 WAMC's David Guistina talks with Samantha Wood of the Berkshire Eagle about the nurses strike, and the upcoming annual hike on Mount Greylock.