Morning Headlines With Samantha Wood Of The Berkshire Eagle By Samantha Wood • 36 minutes ago

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Samantha Wood of the Berkshire Eagle student walkouts around the region.

Related Content

Morning Headlines With Samantha Wood Of The Berkshire Eagle By David Guistina & Samantha Wood • Mar 2, 2018

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Samantha Wood, Managing Editor of The Berkshire Eagle, about Berkshire DA David Capeless's retirement announcement. They also discuss the discovery of Joanne Ringer's body in Hatfield nearly a year after she went missing.

Morning Headlines With Samantha Wood Of The Berkshire Eagle By Jim Levulis & Samantha Wood • Feb 23, 2018

Samantha Wood, managing editor for news at The Berkshire Eagle, talks with WAMC's Jim Levulis about a vote this week that could lead to the closing of elementary schools in the Berkshires, and power outages at the Berkshire Mall.

Morning Headlines With Samantha Wood Of The Berkshire Eagle By David Guistina & Samantha Wood • Feb 16, 2018

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Samantha Wood, managing editor for news at The Berkshire Eagle, about this morning's headlines: The Berkshire Museum art sales rulings and a seed library that is being launched at the Berkshire Athenaeum tomorrow.

Morning Headlines With Samantha Wood Of The Berkshire Eagle By Samantha Wood • Jan 26, 2018

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Samantha of the Berkshire Eagle about a six misconduct probe and lawsuit against Judge Thomas Estes.