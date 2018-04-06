Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Samantha Wood Of The Berkshire Eagle

By Samantha Wood 29 minutes ago
WAMC's David Guistina talks with Samantha Wood about the closure of an animal shelter in Pittsfield and the ongoing litigation involving the sale of a collection of art at the Berkshire Museum.

Court Ruling Confirms Berkshire Museum Can Sell Art

By Josh Landes 13 hours ago
Facebook: Berkshire Museum

A top court in Massachusetts has given the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield a clear path to sell art from its collection to financially stabilize the institution.

Morning Headlines With Samantha Wood Of The Berkshire Eagle

By & Samantha Wood Mar 23, 2018
flickr

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Samantha Wood, Managing Editor of The Berkshire Eagle, about the continuing controversy surrounding The Berkshire Museum's attempt to sell art from its collection.  They also discuss North Adams' new grant to revitalize Eagle Street.

Rockwell Sons Withdraw From Berkshire Museum Lawsuit

By Josh Landes Feb 16, 2018
Facebook: Berkshire Museum

Norman Rockwell's three sons have withdrawn from a lawsuit against The Berkshire Museum, which wants to sell one of their father's paintings from its collection.

Details Revealed In Berkshire Museum-Attorney General Agreement

Protestors at the The Berkshire Museum in 2017.
JD Allen / WAMC

The Berkshire Museum says it and the Massachusetts attorney general's office are moving forward on an agreement related to the museum's future and its controversial decision two sell two Norman Rockwell artworks to fund an expansion. The agreement was announced late Friday. As part of the deal, which must be approved by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, the museum would sell Rockwell's "Shuffleton's Barbershop," not at a Sotheby's auction as originally planned, to an unnamed American nonprofit museum. That buyer has agreed to display the artwork and to loan it to the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge for 18-24 months. It also will consider loaning it to other Massachusetts museums in the years to follow.