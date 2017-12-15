Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines With Samantha Wood Of The Berkshire Eagle

By Samantha Wood 4 hours ago

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Samantha Wood of the Berkshire Eagle about her experience at a journalism seminar in Florida.

Tags: 
Morning Headlines
samantha wood

Related Content

Morning Headlines With Mike Spain Of The Times Union

By Mike Spain Dec 12, 2017
"Multiple cultures, multiple flags, are what have built this country." ~ Assemblywoman Pat Fahy
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Mike Spain of the Times Union about Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse, and the New York state Department of Education asking for more funding in the coming year.

Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By Jim Kevlin Dec 7, 2017
Otsego County

WAMC's David Guistina talks with Jim Kevlin about an upcoming forum with Dr. Jerry Benjamin regarding appointing a county manager or county executive to Otsego county.