Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In CT, Again

Additional mosquitoes in Connecticut have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The virus was detected in a pool of mosquitoes collected June 18 in Easton. The New Haven Register reports it is the second pool of the creatures to test positive for West Nile this season, the other being in New Canaan.

Dr. Philip Armstrong, a medical entomologist with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, says the area is not a typical hot spot for the virus.

The virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999. Last year, three state residents were diagnosed and hospitalized from infections.

Precautions to avoid mosquito bites include using insect repellant when outdoors and repairing damaged window screens.

