Mosquitoes With West Nile Virus Found In Vermont Town

Samples from five mosquito pools collected in Springfield, VT have tested positive for West Nile virus at the Vermont Department of Health Laboratory.

The Vermont Health Department says these are the first positive results of the 2018  season.

The mosquitoes were collected as part of an ongoing surveillance program that helps the state better understand the risk of diseases spread by mosquitoes.

Most people who are infected do not become sick, but of those who do, symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash.

Since 2011, 11 cases of West Nile virus have been found in Vermont residents. No human cases have been confirmed this year. There were three human cases of West Nile virus reported in 2017.

